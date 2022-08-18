UrduPoint.com

Japan Limits Attendance At Abe's Funeral To 6,000 People - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Japan Limits Attendance at Abe's Funeral to 6,000 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Tokyo has limited the number of people who can attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, scheduled for September 27, to 6,000 people, including several hundred foreign delegations, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Japan's Foreign Ministry notified 195 countries, four regions and 80 international organizations of the date of the funeral and expects up to three representatives from each country and two from each organization to attend. The Japanese government plans to finalize the guest list by early September, according to Nikkei.

Many foreign leaders have expressed their interest in attending the funeral, including former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Foreign countries will pay the travel costs for their own representatives, the newspaper said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in July that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not planning to travel to Japan to attend Abe's funeral and the level of Russia's participation would be determined at a later date.

Abe's funeral on September 27 will be the second state funeral for a former prime minister since World War II.

The first one was held in 1967 for Shigeru Yoshida. Other prime ministers received a joint Cabinet Office and Liberal Democratic Party service.

Abe was attacked on July 8 in the Japanese city of Nara during a campaign speech. His killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Later in the day, the Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead. Abe was 67. His funeral and cremation took place on July 12.

The killer said that his mother joined a religious group known as the Unification Church of Sun Myung Moon and went bankrupt, destroying the family, after donating large sums to the group. The donations totaled 100 million Yen ($1,000,000 at the time) from the sale of land and property. Last year, Abe sent a welcome message to an organization connected to the Unification Church, which, according to the killer, made the former prime minister connected to the religious group. The Church denies any connection with the former prime minister, since he was not a member and did not make donations.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Barack Obama Police Russia German Trump Sale Tokyo Nara Vladimir Putin Japan Angela Merkel July September World War Church Family From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

11 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.