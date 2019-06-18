Japan Meteorological Agency Lifts Tsunami Warning After Earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency has lifted its tsunami warning that was issued following the earthquake that hit the country's north on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Japan Meteorological Agency has lifted its tsunami warning that was issued following the earthquake that hit the country's north on Tuesday.

"Currently, there are no coasts where a large tsunami warning, tsunami alarm or warning are issued," the agency said.

On Tuesday, the Japanese authorities confirmed that the 6.

8 magnitude earthquake hit the prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata, with no damages to Japan's nuclear power plants reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency has revised its initial measurement to 6.7 magnitude. The authorities are checking if people were killed or injured in the aftermath of the disaster.

Later, the Japan Meteorological Agency said that weak tsunamis were observed in the cities of Niigata (4 inches) and Sakata, islands of Awashima and Sado, and the port of Wajima.