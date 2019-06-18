UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Meteorological Agency Lifts Tsunami Warning After Earthquake

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 10:51 PM

Japan Meteorological Agency Lifts Tsunami Warning After Earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency has lifted its tsunami warning that was issued following the earthquake that hit the country's north on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Japan Meteorological Agency has lifted its tsunami warning that was issued following the earthquake that hit the country's north on Tuesday.

"Currently, there are no coasts where a large tsunami warning, tsunami alarm or warning are issued," the agency said.

On Tuesday, the Japanese authorities confirmed that the 6.

8 magnitude earthquake hit the prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata, with no damages to Japan's nuclear power plants reported. The Japan Meteorological Agency has revised its initial measurement to 6.7 magnitude. The authorities are checking if people were killed or injured in the aftermath of the disaster.

Later, the Japan Meteorological Agency said that weak tsunamis were observed in the cities of Niigata (4 inches) and Sakata, islands of Awashima and Sado, and the port of Wajima.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Earthquake Nuclear Yamagata Niigata Sakata Japan

Recent Stories

Russia to Transfer Satellite That Outlived Origina ..

2 minutes ago

Japan lifts tsunami advisory after quake: weather ..

2 minutes ago

Thousand UK Commuters Delayed Amid 5-Day Train Str ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Interior Ministry Vows Tough Measures Towa ..

2 minutes ago

UN chief launches new plan to 'identify, prevent a ..

10 minutes ago

Opposition has no interest in resolving public iss ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.