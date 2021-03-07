UrduPoint.com
Japan Might Approve Another COVID-19 Vaccine In May-June - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Japan Might Approve Another COVID-19 Vaccine in May-June - Health Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare could approve the country's second coronavirus vaccine after Pfizer's as early as in May or June, Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Sunday.

"There is the possibility of giving pharmaceutical approval as early as May or June," Tamura said, as quoted by Japanese news agency Kyodo.

The vaccine by US-German pharmaceutical duo Pfizer/BioNTech got Japan's approval on February 14. Three days later, the Japanese mass vaccination campaign kicked off.

The approval is currently pending for two other producers ” AstraZeneca, which applied in early February, and Moderna, which applied last Friday.

