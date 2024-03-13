Japan Space Rocket Explodes Seconds After Launch
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) A rocket made by a Japanese company exploded seconds after launch on Wednesday, in a spectacular failure for the start-up's bid to put a satellite into orbit.
Tokyo-based Space One's 18-metre (60-foot) Kairos rocket blasted off in the coastal Wakayama region of western Japan, carrying a small government test satellite.
But around five seconds later, the solid-fuel rocket erupted in fire, sending white smoke billowing around the remote mountainous area as orange flames raged on the ground, live footage showed.
"The launch of the first Kairos rocket was executed, but we took a measure to abort the flight," Space One said in a statement, adding that "details are being investigated".
Burning debris fell onto the surrounding slopes as sprinklers began spraying water in dramatic scenes watched by hundreds of spectators young and old gathered at public viewing areas including a nearby waterfront.
"I had high hopes for this, so I'm disappointed. I want to know what happened," one elderly man told public broadcaster NHK.
The fiery failure marks a blow to Japan's efforts to enter the potentially lucrative satellite-launch market.
Space One is hoping to become the nation's first private firm to put a satellite into orbit, and the plan had been for Kairos -- an ancient Greek word meaning "the right moment" -- to do so around 51 minutes after take-off.
Parts shortages and other problems had reportedly led Space One to postpone the launch of Kairos five times before Wednesday's attempt, most recently on Saturday.
