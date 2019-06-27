Japanese Cabinet Says Not in Talks With US to Revise 1960 Security Agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Japan and the United States are not considering the possibility of revising their 1960 Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, media reported that US President Donald Trump was thinking of pulling his country out of the treaty. Trump reportedly told his confidants that the treaty was unfair since it envisaged US military aid in case of an attack on Japan but not vice versa.

"In general, the Japanese and US obligations [under the 1960 treaty] are balanced and the claims about [the agreement's] one-sidedness are not relevant. The governments are not discussing revising the treaty, as has also been confirmed during a conversation with the US presidential administration," Suga said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security was signed in 1960, replacing the 1951 Security Treaty between the two nations.