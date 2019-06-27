UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Cabinet Says Not In Talks With US To Revise 1960 Security Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 02:13 PM

Japanese Cabinet Says Not in Talks With US to Revise 1960 Security Agreement

Japan and the United States are not considering the possibility of revising their 1960 Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Japan and the United States are not considering the possibility of revising their 1960 Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, media reported that US President Donald Trump was thinking of pulling his country out of the treaty. Trump reportedly told his confidants that the treaty was unfair since it envisaged US military aid in case of an attack on Japan but not vice versa.

"In general, the Japanese and US obligations [under the 1960 treaty] are balanced and the claims about [the agreement's] one-sidedness are not relevant. The governments are not discussing revising the treaty, as has also been confirmed during a conversation with the US presidential administration," Suga said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security was signed in 1960, replacing the 1951 Security Treaty between the two nations.

Related Topics

Attack Trump Japan United States Media Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Five DDoS Attacks Registered During Putin's 'Direc ..

23 seconds ago

Australian student Alek Sigley feared detained in ..

24 seconds ago

Accountability process to continue at all cost : P ..

26 seconds ago

European heatwave sets new June temperature record ..

28 seconds ago

Germany's Angela Merkel seen shaking again in Berl ..

9 minutes ago

US Pursues Own Goals When Calls Russia Key Cyberth ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.