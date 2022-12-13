Japanese Office of Johnson&Johnson Searched Over Antitrust Violation Suspicions - Reports

The Japan Fair Trade Commission has searched the local office of US pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson and national medical seller ASP Japan on suspicion of antitrust violations, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the matter.

The two firms may be allegedly involved in hampering sales of endoscope cleaners and disinfectants by competing companies, according to the media outlet.

The sources told the newspaper that Johnson & Johnson and ASP Japan are suspected of forcing their commercial partners to use only their sanitisers in the production of endoscope cleaners.

The watchdog also suspects that the companies signed secret agreements on equipment maintenance with some Japanese hospitals, Kyodo said. The deals allegedly provide for the exclusive use of their own disinfectants instead of those produced by competitors.

Both policies are prohibited by Japanese antitrust law, the new agency said. The country's fair trade commission has been investigating the possible violations.

Information on ASP Japan's website says that the firm belonged to Johnson & Johnson until 2019 and specialized in equipment for infection prevention, according to Kyodo.