New Tanaqol App launched for easy booking of electric vehicles at Grand Mosque

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has launched a new service through the "Tanaqol" app, available on smart devices, allowing visitors and pilgrims to book electric vehicles for Tawaf and Sa'i rituals within the Grand Mosque in Makkah Mukarma.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Intending pilgrims can access the electric vehicle pickup and drop-off locations by heading to specific gates: Marwah Gate (Gate No. 25), Al-Arqam Gate (Gate No.

16), Ajyad Gate (Gate No. 5), and Al-Shabika Gate (Gate No. 66).

For those needing wheelchair services, designated areas are available in the Eastern Square (Al-Salam Gate No. 19) and the Western Square (Al-Shabika Gate), opposite the Dar Al Tawhid Hotel.

The Tanaqol application can be easily downloaded for Apple devices through: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/%D8%AA%D9%86%D9%82%D9%84/id1524250896?l=ar

and for Android devices via:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tanaqol.app&pcampaignid=web_share