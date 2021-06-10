Japanese Police Detain Man for Leaking Military Intelligence to Russia - Reports

A former think tank head was detained in the Japanese prefecture of Kanagawa on suspicion that he illegally used databases to supply information on military technologies to an employee of the Russian trade mission, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing the police

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A former think tank head was detained in the Japanese prefecture of Kanagawa on suspicion that he illegally used databases to supply information on military technologies to an employee of the Russian trade mission, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing the police.

According to the police, as quoted in the report, Kazuo Miyasaka has admitted that he "provided documents to various Russian officers and was reimbursed about 10 million Yen [$91,000] throughout 30 years."

The 70-year-old used to chair a company doing technical literature research. From July-December 2019, he reportedly obtained access to a database of information related to drone production and military reconnaissance with the use of radars. He copied and gave the Russian diplomat eight such publications, according to the police.

A Russian diplomat was reportedly summoned to the police but never showed up.