UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Police Detain Man For Leaking Military Intelligence To Russia - Reports

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:14 PM

Japanese Police Detain Man for Leaking Military Intelligence to Russia - Reports

A former think tank head was detained in the Japanese prefecture of Kanagawa on suspicion that he illegally used databases to supply information on military technologies to an employee of the Russian trade mission, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing the police

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A former think tank head was detained in the Japanese prefecture of Kanagawa on suspicion that he illegally used databases to supply information on military technologies to an employee of the Russian trade mission, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing the police.

According to the police, as quoted in the report, Kazuo Miyasaka has admitted that he "provided documents to various Russian officers and was reimbursed about 10 million Yen [$91,000] throughout 30 years."

The 70-year-old used to chair a company doing technical literature research. From July-December 2019, he reportedly obtained access to a database of information related to drone production and military reconnaissance with the use of radars. He copied and gave the Russian diplomat eight such publications, according to the police.

A Russian diplomat was reportedly summoned to the police but never showed up.

Related Topics

Drone Police Russia Company Tank 2019 From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Canada Ethics Committee Says No New Government Con ..

48 seconds ago

US Sanctions 7 People, 4 Entities, 1 Vessel Over F ..

49 seconds ago

Bulgarian Defense Ministry Says Pilot of Missing F ..

51 seconds ago

South Korean Minister Demands Military Judicial Re ..

53 seconds ago

Hospital Waiting List in England Soared to Record ..

29 minutes ago

Twenty Tonnes of Gold Reserves Discovered in Easte ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.