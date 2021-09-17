UrduPoint.com

Japan's Motegi Welcomes Creation Of AUKUS Defense Pact

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Friday welcomed the creation of the AUKUS partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, the country's foreign ministry said

Earlier in the day, Motegi had a phone conversation with his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne.

"Minister MOTEGI welcomed the security cooperation between Australia and the United States and the launch of AUKUS, which both aim to strengthen their engagement in the Indo-Pacific region," the ministry said in a statement.

Motegi and Payne also confirmed that Tokyo and Canberra would carry on their cooperation, including through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which will have a summit next week.

Earlier this week, the US, Australia and the UK announced a new trilateral defense partnership, AUKUS to protect their shared interests in the Indo-Pacific.

