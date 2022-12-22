UrduPoint.com

Japan's Nuclear Watchdog Adopts New Rules To Allow NPPs Operate Over 60 Years - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Japan's Nuclear Watchdog Adopts New Rules to Allow NPPs Operate Over 60 Years - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Japan's nuclear regulator has approved a plan to develop a new regulatory framework that would allow nuclear reactors to run longer than the 60-year limit, media reported on Thursday.

Under current legislation, the maximum lifespan of nuclear reactors is limited to 40 years, but can be extended for another 20 years if all requirements are met and verified.

Although the legal framework setting the maximum life span for reactors will be revised, actual discussions regarding reliability criteria and verification methods have been postponed, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan's nuclear regulator is expected to soon provide a detailed clarification of how to verify compliance with the new regulations, the report read.

In addition, a plan is expected to upgrade outdated facilities and replace reactors with more advanced ones to reduce carbon dioxide emissions while securing energy supplies amid an energy crisis, according to the report.

In August, Japan restarted the country's first reactor older than 40 years old at the Mihama Nuclear Power Plant in Fukui prefecture shut down after the accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant in March 2011.

Related Topics

Accident Energy Crisis Nuclear Fukui Japan March August Media All

Recent Stories

BlackCaps arrive in Karachi to play Test, ODI seri ..

BlackCaps arrive in Karachi to play Test, ODI series against Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 PM directs to speed up transparent bidding of sola ..

PM directs to speed up transparent bidding of solar power plants

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Af ..

Pakistan reiterates to continue engagement with Afghanistan for regional peace

1 hour ago
 Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Acade ..

Pakistani film “Joyland” shortlisted for Academy Awards

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperat ..

Pakistan, Morocco vow to enhance maritime cooperation

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.