JCPOA May Be Fully Destroyed In Foreseeable Future - Russian Representative In Vienna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 02:00 PM

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has voiced the belief that the Iran nuclear deal could be completely destroyed in foreseeable future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has voiced the belief that the Iran nuclear deal could be completely destroyed in foreseeable future.

"It is necessary to somehow find a way out of the situation, since there is quite a real prospect of full destruction of the deal in foreseeable future," Ulyanov said at a Moscow-Vienna video conference on the results of the 63rd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

