Atlanta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Former US president Jimmy Carter, 99, made a rare public appearance on Tuesday to join two of his successors and all five living first ladies at the memorial service for his wife Rosalynn.

A frail-looking Carter, who has been in hospice care for several months, arrived in a wheelchair at the Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta for the ceremony for Rosalynn, a humanitarian and mental health advocate who died on November 19 aged 96.

Sitting next to Carter in the church were current US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who watched as Rosalynn Carter's flower-covered coffin was carried in.

Alongside them were former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, and former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush.

Rosalynn Carter had been suffering from dementia and died just two days after joining her husband in hospice care at their home in Plains, Georgia, from where the former president traveled for the service.

The turnout of US political luminaries showed the high regard in which Rosalynn Carter was held in the United States.

Celebrated as an active first lady who championed then little-discussed issues of mental health, Rosalynn Carter's reputation only grew, along with her husband's, once they left the White House.

Losing his 1980 reelection bid to Republican Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter was widely dismissed as a failure. However, the couple went on to build a global network of charity activities and earned plaudits for their humble lifestyle.