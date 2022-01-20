(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) European journalists walked out of a press conference of French President Emmanuel Macron in protest against not being allowed to ask questions, the French media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the president delivered a speech at the European Parliament, outlining France's priorities for the next six months. The speech was scheduled to be followed by a press conference to take questions from reporters.

According to the France Info website, citing its correspondent, the press conference changed into an oral statement without questions and reporters left the room before it began.

Meanwhile, Loic Signor, a correspondent for French broadcaster CNews, posted a video on Twitter showing Macron explaining the situation. The French leader said he had already answered journalists' questions about France's presidency of the European Union.

On January 1, Macron was inaugurated as the president of the Council of the European Union. In a speech in December, Macron outlined his objectives, pledging that France would work toward building a strong and sovereign European Union.