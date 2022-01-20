UrduPoint.com

Journalists Leave Macron's Press Conference Over President Not Taking Questions - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Journalists Leave Macron's Press Conference Over President Not Taking Questions - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) European journalists walked out of a press conference of French President Emmanuel Macron in protest against not being allowed to ask questions, the French media reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the president delivered a speech at the European Parliament, outlining France's priorities for the next six months. The speech was scheduled to be followed by a press conference to take questions from reporters.

According to the France Info website, citing its correspondent, the press conference changed into an oral statement without questions and reporters left the room before it began.

Meanwhile, Loic Signor, a correspondent for French broadcaster CNews, posted a video on Twitter showing Macron explaining the situation. The French leader said he had already answered journalists' questions about France's presidency of the European Union.

On January 1, Macron was inaugurated as the president of the Council of the European Union. In a speech in December, Macron outlined his objectives, pledging that France would work toward building a strong and sovereign European Union.

Related Topics

Protest Parliament Twitter France European Union Oral January December Media From

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

1 hour ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

1 hour ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

1 hour ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

1 hour ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

2 hours ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.