MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Kabul is planning the visit of a government delegation to Russia, with terms currently being worked out, Afghan Charge d'Affaires to Moscow Jamal Nasir Garhwal said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, we are planning a visit by a delegation from our government.

We really want this and hope that it will take place in the future," Garhwal said.

The diplomat did not name the exact dates of a possible visit, but noted that so far, the the delegation of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) has not been invited to St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, scheduled for June.