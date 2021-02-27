UrduPoint.com
Kabul Seeks More Multilateral State-Level Meetings On Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

Kabul Seeks More Multilateral State-Level Meetings on Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

Afghanistan supports the multilateral format of consultations with other countries, seeking state-level representation, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Afghanistan supports the multilateral format of consultations with other countries, seeking state-level representation, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik in an interview.

Atmar is currently on a visit in Moscow. Earlier on Friday he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who asserted at a press conference following the meeting Moscow's readiness to continue to communicate with the United States, China, India and other countries toward promoting the intra-Afghan peace process.

"We support them and we want to make our position known � that these are state-level meetings and Afghanistan should be there as a state," Atmar said.

With intra-Afghan talks being of utmost priority for Kabul, the minister said the contacts with Russia, the United States and other partners was the "priority number two."

"There was a trilateral meeting between the US, Russia and Afghanistan, and we are hoping to have a second and third of those meetings," Atmar said, adding that he would work with his US counterparts to see how soon the next meeting can take place.

The first Afghanistan-Russia-US meeting took place last June via video conferencing. Atmar represented Afghanistan, while the Russian and US delegations were represented at the level of special envoys.

