Kabul Seeks More Multilateral State-Level Meetings On Afghanistan - Foreign Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:47 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Afghanistan supports the multilateral format of consultations with other countries, seeking state-level representation, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar told Sputnik in an interview.
Atmar is currently on a visit in Moscow. Earlier on Friday he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who asserted at a press conference following the meeting Moscow's readiness to continue to communicate with the United States, China, India and other countries toward promoting the intra-Afghan peace process.
"We support them and we want to make our position known � that these are state-level meetings and Afghanistan should be there as a state," Atmar said.
With intra-Afghan talks being of utmost priority for Kabul, the minister said the contacts with Russia, the United States and other partners was the "priority number two."
"There was a trilateral meeting between the US, Russia and Afghanistan, and we are hoping to have a second and third of those meetings," Atmar said, adding that he would work with his US counterparts to see how soon the next meeting can take place.
The first Afghanistan-Russia-US meeting took place last June via video conferencing. Atmar represented Afghanistan, while the Russian and US delegations were represented at the level of special envoys.