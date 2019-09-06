UrduPoint.com
Kaspersky Lab Developing Secure, Transparent Election System For Russia - CEO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:28 PM

Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab is developing a secure election system for Russia as ensuring the integrity of voting is critically important for any state, the firm's CEO, Eugene Kaspersky, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab is developing a secure election system for Russia as ensuring the integrity of voting is critically important for any state, the firm's CEO, Eugene Kaspersky, said on Friday.

"We are developing a system, called Polis that ensures a secure, transparent and anonymous election. And we are guaranteeing that it will be very hard to hack. The hacking price will be much higher than the price of the election. This system will use the technologies that we are developing to fight cybercrimes. Moreover, the election results are protected by blockchain technologies ... We believe that this technology is the future of all voting methods," Kaspersky said at a conference on the digitalization of electoral processes.

He pointed out that the company was glad to cooperate with the Central Election Commission on the issue.

"I would call the election system an element of the critical infrastructure because the election, voting is a social contract between the government and people and it is this contract that is under attack, the latter's damage may have unpredictable consequences. That is why I believe that it is critically important for a state to switch elections to a safe platform," Kaspersky stressed.

The Kaspersky Lab CEO added that the company was registering some 380,000 new malware programs every day.

