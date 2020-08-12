UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Delegation Comes To Russia In August To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase - Tokayev

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:37 PM

Kazakh Delegation Comes to Russia in August to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase - Tokayev

A Kazakh delegation will come to Russia in the second half of August to discuss the purchase of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) - A Kazakh delegation will come to Russia in the second half of August to discuss the purchase of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

According to the Kazakh presidential press service, Tokayev sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin a letter to congratulate him on registering the first COVID-19 vaccine in the world.

"In the second half of August, a governmental delegation will come to Moscow to discuss the purchasing of the Russian vaccine," Tokayev said.

"This event [vaccine registration] is a proof of the great potential and influence of the Russian science, and Russia's leading role in the fight against this global challenge. We are grateful for your everlasting support to Kazakhstan in this difficult times, including for sending humanitarian assistance and doctors, who have greatly contributed to the improvement of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in our country," Tokayev added.

