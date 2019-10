Kazakh Parliament Speaker to Visit Russia Next Week - Russian Upper House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Kazakh parliament speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva will visit Russia next week, the Federation Council, upper house of Russia's parliament, said Friday.

Nazarbayeva will meet with Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko on October 22, it said.