Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Want to Co-Host 2034 FIFA World Cup - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Kazakhstan Football Federation President Adlet Barmenkulov has proposed that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan present a joint bid to co-host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, Uzbek football news portal Championat.asia reported Friday.

Barmenkulov made the proposal during the meeting of the Central Asian Turkic Speaking States Football Federations Leaders, held in Kyrgyzstan, the report said.

Friendly relations between the football federations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in recent years have reached a new level as friendly matches between national teams and clubs are being held, the media cited Barmenkulov as saying.