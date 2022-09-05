MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) There will be no official delegation from Kazakhstan in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), but Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to have other international meetings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Kazakhstan will not send an official delegation (to the EEF). There will be international meetings.

On the final day (of the EEF), September 7, the president will have many international meetings," Peskov told journalists.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held starting from Monday, September 5, lasting until Thursday, September 8, in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which will include over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.

