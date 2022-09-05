UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Will Not Send Delegation To Russia's Eastern Economic Forum - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kazakhstan Will Not Send Delegation to Russia's Eastern Economic Forum - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) There will be no official delegation from Kazakhstan in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), but Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to have other international meetings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Kazakhstan will not send an official delegation (to the EEF). There will be international meetings.

On the final day (of the EEF), September 7, the president will have many international meetings," Peskov told journalists.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held starting from Monday, September 5, lasting until Thursday, September 8, in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which will include over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

Related Topics

World Business Russia Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Kazakhstan September From

Recent Stories

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

30 minutes ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

1 hour ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

1 hour ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

4 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.