Kenya holds China alumni symposium on Belt and Road Initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A China alumni symposium on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was held in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi with participants who included senior officials, scholars and students underscoring its positive impacts across socioeconomic spheres.

Held at the headquarters of Moja Expressway Company, the operator of the Chinese-built 27.1-km Nairobi Expressway, the symposium was organized by the Belt and Road College of Beijing Normal University, and supported by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

The one-day symposium sought to capture thoughts and suggestions from Kenyans who have studied in China regarding the transformative impacts of BRI, and raising its visibility locally.

Xu Jianping, director general of the Department of Regional Opening-up at the National Development and Reform Commission of China, said that projects including infrastructure, agriculture, health sector, and capacity building under BRI have unleashed benefits to Kenya and the African continent, besides deepening ties with China.