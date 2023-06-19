UrduPoint.com

Kerry To Travel To Rome, Vatican City, Paris, Brussels - State Department

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Kerry to Travel to Rome, Vatican City, Paris, Brussels - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will begin his trip to Europe on Monday, which will include a meeting with Pope Francis, the US State Department informs.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Rome, Vatican City, Brussels, and Paris between June 19 and June 26. In Rome, Secretary Kerry will meet with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. In Vatican City, he will have an audience with Pope Francis and Cardinal Pietro Parolin," the State Department said in a Sunday statement.

The release specified that in Brussels, Kerry plans to participate in a panel discussion titled "Climate and Security - the New Nexus" with representatives from the European Union and NATO.

"In Paris, Secretary Kerry will participate in (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron's Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, which aims to address climate finance in the context of a more inclusive international financial system, and in the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Funds' Annual CEO Summit, which will focus on pathways for scaling private sector energy transition investment in emerging markets," the State Department said.

While in Paris, Kerry also plans to meet with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Related Topics

NATO Europe European Union Brussels Paris Rome Vatican City June Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

39 minutes ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

1 hour ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.