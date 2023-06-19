Kerry to Travel to Rome, Vatican City, Paris, Brussels - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will begin his trip to Europe on Monday, which will include a meeting with Pope Francis, the US State Department informs.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Rome, Vatican City, Brussels, and Paris between June 19 and June 26. In Rome, Secretary Kerry will meet with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. In Vatican City, he will have an audience with Pope Francis and Cardinal Pietro Parolin," the State Department said in a Sunday statement.

The release specified that in Brussels, Kerry plans to participate in a panel discussion titled "Climate and Security - the New Nexus" with representatives from the European Union and NATO.

"In Paris, Secretary Kerry will participate in (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron's Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, which aims to address climate finance in the context of a more inclusive international financial system, and in the One Planet Sovereign Wealth Funds' Annual CEO Summit, which will focus on pathways for scaling private sector energy transition investment in emerging markets," the State Department said.

While in Paris, Kerry also plans to meet with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol.