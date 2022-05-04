Kerry Traveling to Norway, UK for Climate Talks - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The Biden administration's special envoy for climate, John Kerry, is heading to Norway and the United Kingdom for talks with government counterparts, the State Department said Wednesday.

"John Kerry will travel to Oslo from May 6-7 and London from May 8-11 to engage with government counterparts to accelerate cooperation to address the climate crisis, including ocean-climate linkages such as green shipping, conserving and restoring forests, reducing global methane emissions, and scaling up private sector finance for climate action across energy, land, and other sectors," the press release said.

Kerry will meet with representatives from the Sustainable Markets Initiative, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and emissaries from the business and finance sectors, and government officials in both countries.