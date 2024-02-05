Key Winners For The 2024 Grammy Awards
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Here is a list of winners in the major categories for the 66th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Taylor Swift made history with her fourth Album of the Year Grammy, the most of any artist.
Supergroup boygenius earned three awards, as did SZA, the night's top nominee.
Pop chameleon Miley Cyrus won the first Grammys of her career, for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Album of the Year: "Midnights" - Taylor Swift
Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song: "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting: "What Was I Made For?" (From The Motion Picture 'Barbie') - Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist: Victoria Monet
Best Pop Vocal Album: "Midnights" - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance: "Flowers" - Miley Cyrus
Best Rock Album: "This Is Why" - Paramore
Best Rock Song: "Not Strong Enough" - Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)
Best Rock Performance: "Not Strong Enough" - boygenius
Best Alternative Music Album: "the record" - boygenius
Best Rap Album: "Michael" - Killer Mike
Best Rap Performance: "Scientists & Engineers" - Killer Mike featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rap Song: "Scientists & Engineers" - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Global Music Album: "This Moment" - Shakti
Best African Music Performance: "Water" - Tyla
Best Music Video: "I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles
Best Comedy Album: "What's in a Name?" - Dave Chapelle
Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording: Michelle Obama, "The Light We Carry, Overcoming in Uncertain Times"
- Artists with most wins -
Phoebe Bridgers - 4
boygenius - 3
SZA - 3
Victoria Monet - 3
Killer Mike - 3
Taylor Swift - 2
Billie Eilish - 2
Miley Cyrus - 2
