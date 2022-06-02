Kiev Regime Plans to Shell Russia With US Missile Systems - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Ukrainian nationalists are planning to deploy US long-range missile systems in the city of Shostka in Ukraine's Sumy Region to strike at Russian territory, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said at a briefing.

"In the near future, Shostka is expected to receive long-range missile systems from the United States, with the help of which militants of the armed formations of Ukraine, on the orders of the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine), plan to strike at the border territory of the Russian Federation directly from residential areas of the city," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.

He said Ukrainian neo-Nazis hope to provoke the Russian Armed Forces to return fire in this way, after which they could accuse them of indiscriminate strikes on civilian infrastructure and elimination of the Ukrainian civilian population.

"When carrying out this provocation, on the instructions of the Kiev authorities, there are plans to use Ukrainian and foreign journalists to prepare fake photo and video materials about the alleged 'murders of civilians in the city by Russians', which will be widely distributed by Western news agencies," Col.

Gen. Mizintsev said.

He said information about the planned provocation in the Sumy Region was obtained as a result of interception of radio communications.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.