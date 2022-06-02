UrduPoint.com

Kiev Regime Plans To Shell Russia With US Missile Systems - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Kiev Regime Plans to Shell Russia With US Missile Systems - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Ukrainian nationalists are planning to deploy US long-range missile systems in the city of Shostka in Ukraine's Sumy Region to strike at Russian territory, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said at a briefing.

"In the near future, Shostka is expected to receive long-range missile systems from the United States, with the help of which militants of the armed formations of Ukraine, on the orders of the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine), plan to strike at the border territory of the Russian Federation directly from residential areas of the city," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.

He said Ukrainian neo-Nazis hope to provoke the Russian Armed Forces to return fire in this way, after which they could accuse them of indiscriminate strikes on civilian infrastructure and elimination of the Ukrainian civilian population.

"When carrying out this provocation, on the instructions of the Kiev authorities, there are plans to use Ukrainian and foreign journalists to prepare fake photo and video materials about the alleged 'murders of civilians in the city by Russians', which will be widely distributed by Western news agencies," Col.

Gen. Mizintsev said.

He said information about the planned provocation in the Sumy Region was obtained as a result of interception of radio communications.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Shostka Sumy Donetsk Kiev United States February March Border From

Recent Stories

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

40 minutes ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

1 hour ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

2 hours ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

3 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.