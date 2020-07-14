Kiev Says Tehran Ready in Late July to Discuss Compensation for Downing Ukrainian Boeing

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that an Iranian delegation was ready to visit Ukraine from July 20-30 to discuss compensation for downing the Ukraine International Airlines' flight PS752 in January.

Earlier in July, Ukraine, Canada, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, and Sweden, whose citizens were aboard the plane, signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in talks with Iran about the downed aircraft. According to Kuleba, Kiev will negotiate with Iran on behalf of that group, which lost citizens to the crash. The Iranian Embassy in Kiev said last week that Tehran was ready to begin negotiations with Ukraine regarding the downed aircraft on July 20.

"We received the information from our embassy in Iran that the Iranian side expressed its readiness to arrive in Ukraine for holding negotiations on the compensation from July 20 to 30," Kuleba said at a briefing.

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian authorities said at a later date that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.