UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Says Tehran Ready In Late July To Discuss Compensation For Downing Ukrainian Boeing

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Kiev Says Tehran Ready in Late July to Discuss Compensation for Downing Ukrainian Boeing

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that an Iranian delegation was ready to visit Ukraine from July 20-30 to discuss compensation for downing the Ukraine International Airlines' flight PS752 in January.

Earlier in July, Ukraine, Canada, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, and Sweden, whose citizens were aboard the plane, signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in talks with Iran about the downed aircraft. According to Kuleba, Kiev will negotiate with Iran on behalf of that group, which lost citizens to the crash. The Iranian Embassy in Kiev said last week that Tehran was ready to begin negotiations with Ukraine regarding the downed aircraft on July 20.

"We received the information from our embassy in Iran that the Iranian side expressed its readiness to arrive in Ukraine for holding negotiations on the compensation from July 20 to 30," Kuleba said at a briefing.

On January 8, the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian authorities said at a later date that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile target amid fears of US strikes.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Visit Tehran Kiev United Kingdom Sweden January July All From Airport

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

21 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

21 minutes ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

21 minutes ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

21 minutes ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

36 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.