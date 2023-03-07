UrduPoint.com

Kim Jong Un's Oldest Child Believed To Be Son - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The eldest of three children of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is believed to be a son, while the gender of the his third child remains a mystery, South Korean media reported on Tuesday, citing South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The intelligence agency said at a parliamentary intelligence committee meeting that although it does not have "detailed evidence" that Kim's first child is a son, it is assumed to be so based on intelligence information, according to the Yohnap news agency.

The NIS did not confirm rumors that Kim's alleged son has physical and mental issues.

Both the first and third children of the North Korean leader have never made a public appearance, according to the intelligence agency.

Kim's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, was seen in public for the first time during the launch of ICBM Hwasong-17 on November 18. The North Korean authorities revealed the appearance of Kim's child for the first time. She has made five appearances in public since then, with the latest in February.

According to media reports, the North Korean leader has three children, who were born in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

