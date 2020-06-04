UrduPoint.com
Knife Attack In Chinese Primary School Wounds 39

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:24 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A knife-wielding attacker wounded 37 students and two adults at a primary school in southern China on Thursday, officials said, with local media identifying a security guard as the perpetrator.

All the victims, including teaching staff, were sent to hospital but were not in a life-threatening condition, authorities in Cangwu County, Guangxi region, said.

The incident at the Wangfu Central Primary School happened at 8:30 am when children would normally arrive for class. The attacker, reportedly aged around 50, was "under control", the government said.

"37 students suffered mild injuries and two adults suffered more severeinjuries. All of them were sent to a hospital for treatment, and none of their livesare in danger," it said.

