Kremlin Aide Confirms Putin, Zelenskyy to Meet After Normandy Four Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the Normandy Four summit, which Paris will host later in the day, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed on Monday, noting that there are no time limits for the bilateral talks.

"The meeting will be held upon the completion of all the events ... The organizers have defined the format of the meeting itself, and it has turned out that it is convenient to hold it after all these events, after the [Normandy] Four meeting," Ushakov told reporters.

He stressed that the bilateral talks would not be time-constrained.

According to Ushakov, Putin and Zelenskyy will focus on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"Minsk agreements implementation, first of all," the Kremlin aide said.

He did not specify whether the leaders of Russia and Ukraine would touch upon the gas transit dispute between the countries.