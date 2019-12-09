UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Aide Confirms Putin, Zelenskyy To Meet After Normandy Four Summit

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:23 PM

Kremlin Aide Confirms Putin, Zelenskyy to Meet After Normandy Four Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the Normandy Four summit, which Paris will host later in the day, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed on Monday, noting that there are no time limits for the bilateral talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the Normandy Four summit, which Paris will host later in the day, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed on Monday, noting that there are no time limits for the bilateral talks.

"The meeting will be held upon the completion of all the events ... The organizers have defined the format of the meeting itself, and it has turned out that it is convenient to hold it after all these events, after the [Normandy] Four meeting," Ushakov told reporters.

He stressed that the bilateral talks would not be time-constrained.

According to Ushakov, Putin and Zelenskyy will focus on the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"Minsk agreements implementation, first of all," the Kremlin aide said.

He did not specify whether the leaders of Russia and Ukraine would touch upon the gas transit dispute between the countries.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Paris Vladimir Putin Gas All

Recent Stories

Ongoing development projects to be timely complete ..

2 minutes ago

Christmas fever grips city dwellers

2 minutes ago

Tesco considers selling Thailand, Malaysia busines ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey deports 11 French 'terrorist' suspects: min ..

7 minutes ago

Melbourne Victory delegation visits Dubai Sports C ..

24 minutes ago

S.Sudan speaker resigns under pressure over misman ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.