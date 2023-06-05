UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Calls 'Putin's Address' Broadcast On Hacked Radio Stations Fakes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The Kremlin is aware about the hacking of radio stations, where a fake address of Russian President Vladimir Putin was broadcast, but the situation has been taken under control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Putin's alleged address was broadcast by hacked regional radio stations.

"Yes, it was a hack indeed. We are aware of this. Now broadcasters are urgently being informed by the relevant agencies about this, but control has already been restored," Peskov said.

