Kremlin Spokesman Confirms Putin-Erdogan Talks In Moscow On August 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:44 PM

Kremlin Spokesman Confirms Putin-Erdogan Talks in Moscow on August 27

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks in Moscow on August 27, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks in Moscow on August 27, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Turkish presidential press service earlier said that Erdogan plans to visit Russia on August 27.

"The talks will be held in Moscow," Peskov told Sputnik.

The Russian and Turkish leaders held a telephone conversation earlier in the day and agreed to step up efforts to eliminate the terrorist threat coming from the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria.

