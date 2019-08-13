UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Says Russians Fully Protected From Radiation After Arkhangelsk Accident

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday, while commenting on possible radiation exposure following a missile engine explosion in Russia's Arkhangelsk Region, said that people were fully protected.

"I can assure you that, naturally, all relevant government agencies are doing everything possible to guarantee the complete safety of Russian citizens; there should be no doubts about this," Peskov said.

On Saturday, Rosatom said that five of its employees had died in an explosion that happened on Thursday during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in the Arkhangelsk Region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that, following the explosion, the background radiation levels were normal.

