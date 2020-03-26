The Kremlin has not yet seen official US statements regarding criminal charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Kremlin has not yet seen official US statements regarding criminal charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

The US authorities offered earlier in the day a series of rewards for information on five top officials in the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including $15 million for Maduro himself, based on charges of facilitating drug trafficking into the United States.

"No, we haven't heard about this yet," Peskov said.