UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Yet To Study US Narco-Terrorism Charges Against Venezuela's Maduro - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:29 PM

Kremlin Yet to Study US Narco-Terrorism Charges Against Venezuela's Maduro - Spokesman

The Kremlin has not yet seen official US statements regarding criminal charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The Kremlin has not yet seen official US statements regarding criminal charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

The US authorities offered earlier in the day a series of rewards for information on five top officials in the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including $15 million for Maduro himself, based on charges of facilitating drug trafficking into the United States.

"No, we haven't heard about this yet," Peskov said.

Related Topics

United States Criminals Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen calls on OIC Member States to unite a ..

18 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Suicide Attack on a Sikh Pla ..

18 minutes ago

The fear of being infected by the coronavirus has ..

21 minutes ago

3 in 5 (60%) Pakistanis feel confident that corona ..

23 minutes ago

Oxford University launches world’s first COVID-1 ..

26 minutes ago

Responsivity Continuum: Emerging Cornerstone of Pa ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.