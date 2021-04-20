UrduPoint.com
Kuleba Says Wanted To Hold Talks With Lavrov But Did Not Get Response

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:02 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that he had asked for a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov but did not get a response.

"My President [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] requested a phone conversation with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin recently, but we did not receive a response from Moscow.

I requested a conversation with Minister Lavrov several months ago, but he did not call back," Kuleba told reporters.

