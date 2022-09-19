Kyrgyz-Tajik Conflict Driven by Territorial Issues - Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister

Territorial issues are at the core of the Kyrgyz-Tajik conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sodiq Imomi said on Monday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Territorial issues are at the core of the Kyrgyz-Tajik conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sodiq Imomi said on Monday.

"The essence of the differences between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan lies within territorial issues. We tried to talk to the Kyrgyz side with the means of arguments, but faced misunderstanding and disavowal of previously signed agreements," Imomi said at a briefing.

The diplomat noted that all the events on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border strangely coincide with major regional political events, namely the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summits in 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022.

"The causes of conflicts are a direct result of the chaos of the Kyrgyz authorities, which are trying to prove their legitimacy and credibility in society by aggravating situation on the border," Imomi said.

According to the diplomat, there have been 230 cases of the weapons' use on the border with Kyrgyzstan over the past 12 years.

Imomi said that Kyrgyzstan had been ignoring general obligations, international laws and integration processes over the past two years, completely closing the border and even banning transit movement of Tajik citizens from third countries through its airports.

"In addition, Kyrgyzstan is conducting aggressive and uncontrolled development of the Tajik Khodzhabakirgan river, part of which passes through its territory, which feeds more than half a million residents of (Tajik) Sughd Province, which may leave them without drinking and irrigation water," Imomi added.

He warned foreign organizations involved in Kyrgyzstan's regional water projects to coordinate them with Tajikistan in order to avoid a new source of tension.

Large-scale clashes on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border flared up on September 14. On September 16, Kyrgyzstan announced that the fighting had spread across the entire length of the frontier, accusing Tajikistan of shelling and escalating the situation on the border. Both sides agreed to a ceasefire several times, however the agreements were not respected and mutual shelling continued.

Kyrgyzstan reported 59 people dead and 163 wounded as a result of the fighting while Tajikistan claimed 41 people were killed and 30 injured.