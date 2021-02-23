Kyrgyzstan Proposes Candidacy for UN Human Rights Council - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Kyrgyzstan has put forward its candidacy for UN Human Rights Council membership from 2023 to 2025, Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev said on Tuesday.

"The Kyrgyz Republic, with its domestic politics connected to the defense of human rights on a fundamental level, [and] which has the experience of working as a member of the UN Human Rights Council, has decided to propose its candidacy for the Human Rights Council for the period from 2023 to 2025, in order to more actively participate in the decision-making process and making its doable contribution to this dialogue," Kazakbaev said at the council's 46th regular session.

The minister assured the council members that his country was actively defending democratic values and committed to following all of its international obligations, including those related to the protection of human rights.

Kazakbaev also raised the issue of coronavirus vaccination, saying the distribution of vaccines has to be fair so that citizens of developing countries have the same access as those from developed ones.