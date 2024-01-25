Lagos styrofoam, plastics ban brings applause and concern

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) From trash-strewn pavements to street vendors packing meals in polystyrene containers, plastic waste is a constant menace in the urban landscape of Lagos, Nigeria's economic capital and the continent's most populous city.

That image could soon change if the local Lagos State government manages to implement its recent ambitious ban on the use of polystyrene and single-use plastics.

Sunday's announcement of the ban on styrofoam boxes and single-use plastics, "with immediate effect", by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment of Lagos State, took many Lagosians by surprise, especially those living in the informal sector.

"Styrofoam boxes are cheaper than reusable plastic ones," Cecilia Mathew, 20, who sells dishes of rice, meat and gari -- or cassava flour -- told AFP speaking in the local Yoruba language on the streets of the popular district of Obalende in Lagos.

"It does not make sense to put food inside poly bag (plastic bag)," said another food vendor, Funmilayo Oresanya, 43.

For environmentalists, the Lagos State move was a welcome one that could not only cut down on waste but also reduce carbon emissions.

But other critics questioned the feasibility of an immediate ban on such commonly used products, especially for businesses.

"It's too sudden," Kehinde Bakare, 61, a polystyrene box seller, told AFP. "There are people that are using it as a means of living so what will they be doing? How about the production people?" she said, asking that they be offered "substitutes".

Nigerian fast-food chain Food Concepts, known for its popular restaurants Chicken Republic, PieXpress and The Chopbox, "applauded" the measure, saying in a statement Monday it was "beginning its transition" to end polystyrene boxes and encouraging its customers "to come with their own containers".