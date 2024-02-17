Lappi leads 'extreme' Rally of Sweden as world champion Rovanpera retires

Umeå, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Esapekka Lappi took charge of the Rally of Sweden on Friday following an eventful second day in "extreme" conditions that saw the retirement of two-time defending world champion Kalle Rovanpera.

Another of the favourites Ott Tanak was also forced to abandon leaving Hyundai driver Lappi 3.2 seconds ahead of Takamoto Katsuta in a Toyota.

The other big surprise of the day was third place for Oliver Solberg (Skoda), who is competing in a lower category (WRC2) but who was in fine form in front of his home crowd, closing 1min 20.7secs behind Lappi.

Lappi, whose only world championship win came in his home Rally of Finland in 2017, won four of the day's stages to overhaul Katsuta's lead earlier in the day.

"This has been one of the toughest snow afternoons for me - ever," said Lappi after winning the eighth stage. "I have never driven in conditions like this, extreme."

"I used the road position advantage clearly in the afternoon. Okay, for sure in the morning as well, but I was not too slow against Kalle (Rovanpera) in the beginning so I'm fairly satisfied with that."

His 23-year-old compatriot Rovanpera, who is not competing in all the races this season and had by-passed the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally, led after winning Thursday's only stage but failed to finish the fourth special on Friday after sustaining damage to his rear.

The Toyota driver was not the only high-profile withdrawal, two-time Rally of Sweden winner Tanak's hopes of victory came to an end in the fourth special stage as well.

The Estonian -- winner in 2019 and 2023 -- damaged the front of his Hyundai when it hit a wall of snow after an error.

He was able to carry on but at a reduced speed and came close to colliding with French driver Adrien Fourmaux, before he called it a day.

British driver Elfyn Evans is down in fifth, almost 2min off the lead after charging a snowbank on stage seven and being further delayed by a misting windscreen.

"The difference between being first and second on the road is huge," said the Welshman.

"I'm not sure what's been going on this afternoon. I can't even see from here to the sign in front of me, and we're going so fast. It's a bit bonkers, but we're (still) here."

Monte Carlo winner Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) paid heavily for having to open the road and collected 40secs in penalties on stage six, leaving him almost 3mins off the pace in 11th overall.