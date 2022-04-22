UrduPoint.com

Large Hadron Collider Restarts After Three-year Break

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Large Hadron Collider restarts after three-year break

The Large Hadron Collider restarted Friday after a three-year break for upgrades that will allow it to smash protons together at even greater speeds, in the hope of making new ground-breaking discoveries

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Large Hadron Collider restarted Friday after a three-year break for upgrades that will allow it to smash protons together at even greater speeds, in the hope of making new ground-breaking discoveries.

It will further study the Higgs boson, the existence of which it proved in 2012, and put the Standard Model of particle physics to the test after recent anomalies sparked theories about a mysterious fifth force of nature.

"Two beams of protons circulated in opposite directions around the Large Hadron Collider's 27-kilometre (17-mile) ring" just after noon on Friday, Europe's physics lab CERN said in a statement.

Buried more than 100 metres (330 feet) beneath the border of Switzerland and France, the collider has been closed since December 2018 for maintenance and upgrades, the second longest shutdown in its 14-year history.

To start with, the collider is taking it easy.

A "relatively small number of protons" were circulated at an energy of 450 billion electronvolts, CERN said.

"High-intensity, high-energy collisions are a couple of months away," the head of CERN's beams department Rhodri Jones said.

CERN said its experts "will work around the clock" to get the collider ready to set a new record of 13.6 trillion electronvolts.

Related Topics

Europe France Switzerland December Border 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Abducted girl recovered after 7 months

Abducted girl recovered after 7 months

35 seconds ago
 22 professional beggars held during ongoing drive

22 professional beggars held during ongoing drive

41 seconds ago
 2 killed, 2 injured over old enmity

2 killed, 2 injured over old enmity

2 minutes ago
 Belarus Wants to Complete Development of Remote Se ..

Belarus Wants to Complete Development of Remote Sensing Satellite in 2023 - Top ..

2 minutes ago
 ASI, 6 cops suspended for taking away relief goods ..

ASI, 6 cops suspended for taking away relief goods provided for fire hit village ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court reserves decision on case aga ..

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on case against ex-DG NAB

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.