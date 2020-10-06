Latest on Coronavirus

The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.038 million, over 35.3 million cases of infection were detected, and over 24.5 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 1.038 million, over 35.3 million cases of infection were detected, and over 24.5 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 35,330,119, including 1,038,958 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 7,445,897, including 210,013 fatalities and 2,911,734 recoveries.

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is expected to be released into civil circulation late this month or in early November, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

Russia is working on a COVID-19 medication for patients with severe cases of the disease, which will be based on blood plasma of those who have already recovered, Murashko also said.

Studies show that a patient who has had seasonal severe acute respiratory syndrome may have antibodies to COVID-19, but it is still difficult to say how effective such immunity is, Russian health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

A new model of COVID-19 spread developed by specialists at the Joint Institute for High Temperatures of the Russian Academy of Sciences shows that herd immunity to the coronavirus could be obtained within a given population after only 3-10 percent of the people get sick.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, the first Indian-made vaccine against the coronavirus, will use adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost immune response, the company said.

The COVID-19 outbreak is an "uneven pandemic" given that just three countries account for half of all reported cases and deaths worldwide, the World Health Organization's (WHO) secretary-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to evolve and is rising in the Northern Hemisphere, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO's emergencies program, said. Around 10 percent of the global population may have been infected with the coronavirus, and the vast majority of the people are still at risk, Ryan also said.

US President Donald Trump said in a statement he would be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center this afternoon because he was feeling better and urged the public not to be afraid of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Kremlin believes the growing number of people infected with the coronavirus is a serious reason for greater caution among Russians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Palestinian authorities took extended control measures and believe that the ongoing coronavirus epidemic reached its peak in September, registering a decrease in daily cases of COVID-19, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

Thirty-six percent of the patients currently being treated in intensive care in the French northcentral region of Ile-de-France, where Paris is located, are those infected with the COVID-19 virus, the Regional Health Agencies (ARS) said.

Russia's COVID-19 response center told Sputnik it had no plans to close borders or introduce any further air travel limitations in light of a spike in coronavirus cases.

The administration of the French capital of Paris has reintroduced some of the health measures, including a requirement for all bars and concert venues to close, as the city is witnessing a steady increase in daily numbers of COVID-19 infections, Paris police prefect Didier Lallement announced.

New Zealand is easing coronavirus restrictions in Auckland down to the lowest level amid an improving epidemiological situation, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

A survey by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic shows that mental health services have been disrupted in 93 percent of countries despite increased demands, Devora Kestel, the director of WHO's Department of Mental Health and Substance Use, said.

The coronavirus pandemic will cost the Moscow budget about 800 billion rubles ($10.2 billion) this year, the city's deputy mayor for economic policy, Vladimir Efimov, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The novel coronavirus pandemic will likely drive up child mortality rates in developing countries by slightly less than a half of the current rate, World Bank President David Malpass said.

The Turkish Formula One Grand Prix race will be closed to spectators amid fears of the coronavirus pandemic, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing the Istanbul authorities.

Beijing is calling on the international community to support the World Health Organization's (WHO) efforts to combat misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhang Yang, the director of the international cooperation department of the Chinese National Health Commission, said.

The recently identified error in the United Kingdom's COVID-19 data collection has lead to at least 47,000 potential patients being missed by contact tracers, The Guardian newspaper reported.