Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.535 million, over 114.3 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 114,338,204, including 2,535,737 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 28,637,501, including 513,905 fatalities.

Russia responds to all requests regarding the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from abroad, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

It is regrettable that COVID-19 vaccines get dragged into a geopolitical confrontation resembling Cold War times while being of utmost importance for saving lives across the whole of humanity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has received many requests from EU countries for direct supplies of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, and will continue to work in this direction and cooperate with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the fund's CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

Slovakia followed Hungary's suit and registered Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V without waiting for the EU regulator's approval, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

Slovakia has decided to buy Russian-produced Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine without waiting for it to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and has received the first batch on Monday, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic told the press in Kosice Airport.

A new batch of Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses arrived in Serbia, with President Aleksandar Vucic receiving the delivery at the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

Germany's states of Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia will deliver 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Czech Republic, German broadcaster MDR reported, citing Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer.

The UK government will start vaccinating citizens over 40 against COVID-19 this month, as the vaccination campaign is weeks ahead of schedule, The Telegraph reported.

China's Sinopharm pharmaceutical company has applied for an emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine in the Philippines, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

Iraqi senior officials and their families have secretly received vaccines against the coronavirus while the country's population was left insecure due to the delays in delivery of vaccine doses, Iraqi broadcaster Al Sumaria reported.

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health has granted an emergency use authorization to the inactivated coronavirus vaccine by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical group Sinopharm, the Lebanese government's news agency NNA reported.

The governments of Ghana and the Ivory Coast have launched campaigns to vaccinate health care workers against the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced.

UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has sold its stake in the US-based Moderna worth roughly $1.2 billion after Moderna's shares skyrocketed following the company's breakthrough in the global market of vaccines against the coronavirus, The Times reported.

Russia's Federal Medical‘Biological Agency is working on a coronavirus vaccine that provides cell-bound immunity, since this type of immunity can protect a person for up to 17 years, Veronika Skvortsova, the head of the agency, told Russian President Vladimir Putin. Clinical trials of a drug that blocks certain parts of COVID-19 are ongoing in Russia, the first phase is expected to be completed by mid-March, Skvortsova also said.

Russia registered 11,571 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 11,359 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,257,650, the coronavirus response center said.

The COVID-19 infection has affected nearly one in 30 Russians since the first case was registered in the country on March 1, 2020, according to the data from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) and the coronavirus response center.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that less than 10 percent of the global population have antibodies to the coronavirus, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky warned about a potential surge in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases after the declining trajectory appears to have stalled.

The German government is determined to extend the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown until the end of March, Business Insider reported, citing government sources.

The government of Finland declared a state of emergency amid the worsening coronavirus-related epidemiological situation. Finland's second state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic will not only allow preparation for a deteriorated situation in terms of virus spreading but also make it possible to pay financial compensation for constraining commercial activity, the prime minister's office told Sputnik.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the coronavirus-related curfew had been lifted in low and medium-risk provinces on weekends, stressing that the country has started the return to a normal life.

The Japanese government has lifted the coronavirus-related state of emergency in six prefectures outside the Tokyo region a week earlier than the initially planned date amid improvement of the epidemiological situation, media reported.

The coronavirus pandemic may have dealt a long-term blow to demand for office and retail space in the United States, as well as on inflation expectations, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard told the Annual Washington Conference of the Institute of International Bankers.

Apple has opened all of its 270 stores in the United States for business for the first time in almost a year since the implementation of the restrictive coronavirus pandemic measures, a spokesman for the tech giant told CNBC.

Belarus has spent $1 billion from various sources on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, President Alexander Lukashenko said.

The UK Parliament's Treasury Committee has warned Chancellor Rishi Sunak against tax rises and advised him to delay actions aimed at increasing tax revenues in order to promote the recovery of the economy after the coronavirus-related lockdown.