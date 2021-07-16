Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.062 million, over 188.7 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:00 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 188,718,805, including 4,062,394 fatalities. As many as 3.52 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Developers of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will soon announce new joint trials with other coronavirus vaccine manufacturers, according to the vaccine's official Twitter.

Nigeria's national drug regulator has authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said.

The criteria being used by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to assess Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine are the same that have been used to judge the safety and effectiveness of all vaccines against the disease, Fergus Sweeney, head of the EMA's clinical studies and manufacturing taskforce, said.

Uzbekistan has received two more batches of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V that will help the Central Asian nation ramp up its vaccination efforts, the Uzbek public health authority SES said.

Irregularities in the cold chain transportation of the Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine, produced by Pfizer, in the Kharkiv Region of Ukraine has rendered over 9,000 doses useless, the regional health department said.

The European Union has shared over 3 million COVID-19 vaccines with third countries via the bloc's civil protection mechanism, a commission spokesperson said.

The Japanese Health Ministry is set to hold a special meeting on July 19 on lowering the minimum age for coronavirus vaccination with the Moderna vaccine, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing sources.

Most misinformation about the US coronavirus vaccines is spread by individuals while some is spread by nation states, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.

Coronavirus vaccines may increase the number of cardiac issues in children, but the response is mild in the vast majority of cases, US surgeon Bill Novick told Sputnik.

The United States has already sent 500,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Haiti via the COVAX mechanism, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said, adding that Washington plans to supply more doses soon.

The unrest and violence in South Africa prompted by the authorities jailing former President Jacob Zuma is challenging the coronavirus vaccination campaign in the country, UNICEF Chief of Communication and Partnerships in South Africa Toby Fricker told Sputnik.

Swedish researchers from the Danderyd hospital in Stockholm have found that patients keep antibodies after a mild form of COVID-19 for at least a year.

Russia registered 25,293 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 5,882,295, the federal response center said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was "highly probable" the UK had left the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic behind, but warned that there were still difficult days and weeks ahead as the country deals with another surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

India has confirmed 41,806 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 30,987,880, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

Coronavirus infections surged throughout Central America, the Caribbean and some South American nations in the most recent reporting week, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne said.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 57,736 to 19,209,729 within the past 24 hours, the national health ministry said.

The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Argentina, has increased by 614 within the past 24 hours and thus surpassed 100,000, the national health ministry said.

The Council of the European Union, its decision-making body, recommended that coronavirus restrictions be lifted on non-essential travel from Ukraine.

Indian Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan called on the authorities of the country's states to ensure that coronavirus measures and restrictions are followed to prevent another spike in infections.

Coronavirus-related disruption to healthcare services in 2020 led to 23 million children worldwide missing out on routine vaccinations for diseases such as measles, diphtheria, and tetanus, a joint study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF found.

Spanish King Felipe VI granted the Grand Crosses of the Order of Civil Merit to relatives of medical workers who died of COVID-19 and were awarded posthumously, in a ceremony held in Madrid.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged China to increase cooperation on the probe into the origins of COVID-19.

Japanese airlines are planning to arrange special flights to evacuate their nationals from Indonesia, where resurgence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected, media reported, citing the Japanese embassy in Jakarta.