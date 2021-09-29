Latest on Coronavirus

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 4.761million, over 232.6 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:15 GMT Tuesday, the number of cases globally is 232,617,083, including 4,761,221 fatalities. As many as 6.14 billion of vaccine doses have been administered to date.

French pharmaceutical Sanofi halts the development of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine without launching the third trial phase as the market is expected to be saturated by the end of the year, Executive Vice President Thomas Triomphe said.

Vaccine production facilities should be kept in a ready state in case of a future possible pandemic and need for immediate capacity for vaccination output, BioNTech Chief Financial Officer Sierk Poetting said at the public forum hosted by the World Trade Organization.

The United States is approaching the 200 million mark of citizens who have received at least one shot of vaccines against coronavirus, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said. More than 400,000 US Adults were inoculated with the Pfizer booster vaccine against the novel coronavirus over the past weekend while nearly one million more had scheduled appointments in the coming weeks, Zients said.

Three US academic institutions will receive grants totaling $36.3 million to develop vaccines against multiple coronaviruses that threaten to cause future pandemics, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said.

A 55% majority of American parents of children under age 12 say they would get their child vaccinated against COVID-19 if the inoculations are approved, a Gallup poll said.

Russia recorded 21,559 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 22,236 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,464,708, the federal response center said.

Chile decided, from October 1, to cancel the emergency regime that has been in effect since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Sebastian Pinera said.

Japanese economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, also in charge of coronavirus response, confirmed during a meeting of the expert council that the country's government plans to lift the emergency regime in 19 prefectures that is in force until September 30.

Economic optimism in the United Kingdom has plunged to its lowest level since February, with a majority of adults (53%) thinking that the economy will get worse over the next 12 months, an Ipsos Mori survey showed.

The Telegram messenger overnight Tuesday drew the curtain on hugely popular Italian anti-vaccination channel, Basta Dittatura, effectively depriving its over 40,000 subscribers of a potent communication forum.

The Biden administration has budgeted close to $1 billion to upgrade nearly 1,300 health clinics in underserved communities across the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

