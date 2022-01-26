UrduPoint.com

Latvian Defense Ministry Needs Additional $395Mln Over Growing Security Risks - Minister

The Latvian Defense Ministry will require an additional 350 million euros (over $395 million) in the coming years amid a perceived growing threat to national security from Russia, Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said on Wednesday

"We understand that the challenges we are seeing now, especially from Russia, will not disappear overnight. And we also see that Estonia has allocated additional resources to its armed forces, as well some for internal affairs, to contribute to the faster development of its armed forces. We will need an additional 350 million euros in the coming years," Pabriks told the Latvian radio.

Latvia, with a 7,000-strong army, joined NATO in March 2004. The budget of the defense ministry for this year accounts for 2% of GDP or 758.35 million euros.

Tensions around Ukraine have particularly escalated in recent weeks amid claims by the United States and its allies that Russia plans to invade its neighbor. Moscow has denied the allegations, stressing that NATO's military activity near Russian borders presents a national security threat, that justifies movements of Russian troops within its own territory.

