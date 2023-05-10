UrduPoint.com

Latvia's Police Say Detained 17 People, Filed 27 Cases For Victory Day Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Latvian police detained 17 people and filed 23 administrative and four criminal offenses throughout Tuesday for laying flowers at dismantled memorials to Soviet soldiers and displaying symbols that are banned in the country.

"Seventeen people have been detained. Twenty-three administrative and four criminal offenses have been filed," the police said in a statement.

According to the statement, most of the charges were filed for laying flowers at the sites of dismantled Soviet monuments and displaying symbols that are banned in the country, including St. George ribbons.

The police also recalled that citizens are prohibited from setting off fireworks until 7:00 a.

m. (04:00 GMT) on Wednesday, with fines reaching 350 Euros ($384) for individuals and 1,400 euros for legal entities.

The Latvian parliament in the second and final reading for holding rallies closer than 200 meters (656 feet) from Soviet war monuments in mid-April. Similar amendments to a law on the safety of mass concerts and festivals, prohibiting citizens from holding events near monuments to Soviet soldiers and demonstrating "Z" and "V" symbols, associated with the Russian military operation in Ukraine, in public space have been previously adopted.

Last November, Latvia banned the use of the St. George ribbons in public, a symbol of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

