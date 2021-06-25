UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Russian Flights To Egypt's Resorts May Help Aircraft Deliveries Talks - Minister

The opening of flights from Russia to the resorts of Egypt may stimulate negotiations on the deliveries of Russian aircraft SSJ100 and MS-21 to this country, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The opening of flights from Russia to the resorts of Egypt may stimulate negotiations on the deliveries of Russian aircraft SSJ100 and MS-21 to this country, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

Answering about the timing of possible deliveries of SSJ and MS-21 to Egypt, Manturov said: "No one has defined a clear deadline. Another question is that we really continue this work with Egyptian partners. Including, bearing in mind the start of direct flights, and my colleagues and I talked about this, after the decision was made I think that these negotiations will be carried out more actively than today, when there are no direct flights to the resorts."

Manturov added that he expected the issues on the opening of flights from Russia to the resorts of Egypt in the near future to be finalized.

Now the technical issues are being finalized, and the draft decree necessary for this is being prepared, he added.

Scheduled flights from Russia to Cairo were restored in April 2018 after suspension from November 2015 due to the crash of a Russian airliner over the Sinai Peninsula. Egyptian resorts are still closed to charters from Russia. On April 23, the press service of the Egyptian President announced that Cairo and Moscow had agreed on the full resumption of flights. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik the agreement between the leaders of Russia and Egypt on the resumption of flights between Russian and the resorts of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.

