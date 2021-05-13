(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday discussed the work of the organization's structures, having agreed to increase Russia's representation in the UN Secretariat.

"We agreed to work on increasing our country's staff composition in the UN Secretariat. Concrete steps have already been taken and we are grateful," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with Guterres.

The top Russian diplomat emphasized that Moscow fully supported the secretary-general's efforts to settle political and diplomatic crises through mediation.

"We are also impressed by the secretary-general's focus on bridging differences through an equidistant, impartial approach to the parties to the conflicts and by incorporating the member states' views. We intend to fully support Antonio Guterres in this. And we are grateful to the secretary-general for readily accepting our contribution to his efforts," Lavrov added.

According to the foreign minister, Russia is equally interested in ensuring the effectiveness and impartiality of the UN structures.