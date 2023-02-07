Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in Coming Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAMAKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday invited his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, to visit Russia ahead of the Russia-Africa summit in July.

"I invite Mr. Minister to continue our communication and visit Russia when it is convenient for him.

In any case, we need to prepare for the Russia-Africa summit, so I expect the meeting to happen soon," Lavrov told a press conference after a meeting with Diop in Bamako.

Lavrov came to the western African country on Monday for a two-day visit. Diop told the press that Malian President Assimi Goita would travel in July to the Russian city of St. Petersburg for the second Russia-Africa summit. The Malian minister said Bamako wanted to bolster economic ties with Moscow.