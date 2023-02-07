UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister To Visit Russia In Coming Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in Coming Months

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday invited his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, to visit Russia ahead of the Russia-Africa summit in July

BAMAKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday invited his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, to visit Russia ahead of the Russia-Africa summit in July.

"I invite Mr. Minister to continue our communication and visit Russia when it is convenient for him.

In any case, we need to prepare for the Russia-Africa summit, so I expect the meeting to happen soon," Lavrov told a press conference after a meeting with Diop in Bamako.

Lavrov came to the western African country on Monday for a two-day visit. Diop told the press that Malian President Assimi Goita would travel in July to the Russian city of St. Petersburg for the second Russia-Africa summit. The Malian minister said Bamako wanted to bolster economic ties with Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Bamako St. Petersburg July

Recent Stories

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey ..

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria - European Seismologis ..

3 minutes ago
 A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer, APTMA discus ..

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for conse ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for consensus on 'Charter of Economy'

3 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: PCB announces match officials

HBL PSL 8: PCB announces match officials

31 minutes ago
 Pak-Egypt agree to enhance academic linkages

Pak-Egypt agree to enhance academic linkages

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.