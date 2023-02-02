Lavrov Says Follows 'If You Want Peace, Always Be Ready to Defend Yourself' Philosophy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that he adheres to the philosophy suggesting to be ready to defend yourself if you want peace.

"I am definitely for peace. I am for peace.

I do not remember who said: 'If you want peace, prepare for war.' I do not share this philosophy. I share the idea, which I would formulate as follows: 'If you want peace, be ready to always defend yourself," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.