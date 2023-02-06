Lavrov Says Important to Protect Russian Investments in Iraq From Impact of Sanctions

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) It is important to protect economic relations and Russian investments in Iraq from the impact of sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Russia has already invested more than $13 billion in the Iraqi economy, the minister said during his visit to the middle Eastern country.

"Of course, in modern conditions, under the conditions of illegal restrictions imposed by the Americans and their satellites, it is fundamentally important to secure legitimate economic relations from illegal pressure from the West," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart.

There is no doubt that Russian economic operators, representatives of departments that are responsible for the economy and energy, will be guided by national interests, and with this approach, mutually acceptable solutions can always be found, he added.